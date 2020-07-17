Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after buying an additional 53,457 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Shares of LOW opened at $141.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

