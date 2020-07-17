Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 19.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $2,163,476.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,583,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $181.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.90. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.