Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 844 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $257.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.62 and its 200 day moving average is $226.28. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

