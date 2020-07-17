Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 6,988 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 923.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $93,240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Unilever by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 738,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Unilever by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,987,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 474,797 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Unilever stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

