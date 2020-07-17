Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 416 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73,710 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,409,000 after acquiring an additional 112,921 shares during the period.

VB opened at $150.05 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.51.

