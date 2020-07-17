Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,732 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,599 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 515.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

BA stock opened at $187.94 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.1 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

