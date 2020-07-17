Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,126 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $2,700,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $22,503,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $21,677,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

AMT stock opened at $257.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.68. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $269.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

