Raymond James Comments on Norbord Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Norbord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$626.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$639.36 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSB. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Norbord from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of OSB opened at C$39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -139.36. Norbord has a 12-month low of C$13.01 and a 12-month high of C$44.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -317.27%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

