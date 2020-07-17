Raymond James Comments on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIF. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

LIF opened at C$26.23 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$13.25 and a 12-month high of C$35.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

