Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Raymond James boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$10.27 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$10.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.56.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 18,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$163,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at C$105,020.08. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 26,846 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$250,204.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$406,799.36. Insiders have sold 86,399 shares of company stock worth $773,046 in the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

