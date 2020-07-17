RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $28,610.00.

On Monday, June 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $20,950.00.

On Monday, June 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $18,500.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, William Ho sold 7,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $135,150.00.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 480,509 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

