QV Investors Inc. Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

