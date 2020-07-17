QV Investors Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

