Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) were down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $4.54, approximately 823,806 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 179,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QUMU shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qumu from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 111.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qumu Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Fondren Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter worth $1,403,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qumu by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 121,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qumu by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

