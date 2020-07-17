QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on September 24th

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 70.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

