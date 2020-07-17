QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Sells $20,523,809.46 in Stock

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of QCOM opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

