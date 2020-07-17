Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Trading Up 10.3%

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s share price rose 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.22, approximately 275,955 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 323,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $173.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.83.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%.
Quad/Graphics Company Profile (NYSE:QUAD)
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
