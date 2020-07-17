Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Trading Up 10.3%

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s share price rose 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.22, approximately 275,955 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 323,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $173.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

