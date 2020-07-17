QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1,245.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 362,633 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 75.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 76,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 110,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -223.66 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

