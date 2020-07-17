QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QQ. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 303 ($3.73) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 355 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 330.83 ($4.07).

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 316.80 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 301.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 326.76. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 394.40 ($4.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03.

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 18,475 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.88), for a total transaction of £58,196.25 ($71,617.34). Also, insider Susan Searle bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £30,200 ($37,164.66). Insiders purchased 10,147 shares of company stock worth $3,065,060 over the last three months.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

