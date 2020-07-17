QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.23. QEP Resources shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 10,517,849 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $335.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 4.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 0.94%. Analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 36.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

