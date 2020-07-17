QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.23. QEP Resources shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 10,517,849 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $335.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 4.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 36.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
