Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Decreased by Analyst

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.66.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,259,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

