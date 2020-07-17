Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Co Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.66.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $80,259,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

