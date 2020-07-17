Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

Shares of V opened at $196.55 on Friday. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day moving average of $186.66. The company has a market capitalization of $381.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

