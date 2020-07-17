Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Unity Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Unity Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 50.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 256,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. 44.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David D. Dallas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $73,250.00. Also, Director Robert H. Dallas II purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $107,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,295 shares of company stock valued at $741,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

