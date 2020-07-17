Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransDigm Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s FY2020 earnings at $11.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

NYSE:TDG opened at $434.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51.

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.61 per share, for a total transaction of $705,220.00. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 and have sold 46,048 shares worth $20,632,706. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

