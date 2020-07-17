Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Increased by Analyst

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2020 earnings at $5.27 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,973 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

