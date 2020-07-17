Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Lowered by Analyst

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for International Seaways in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of -0.02. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.34 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 626.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in International Seaways by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

