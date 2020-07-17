Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Decreased by Analyst

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cubic in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cubic alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on CUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

CUB opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,434.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $48,885.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at $152,097.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.