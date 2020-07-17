Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for VSE Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for VSE in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSEC. BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. VSE has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.42 million for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VSE by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 23,257.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 233,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

