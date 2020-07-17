Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Nordic American Tanker Ltd Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nordic American Tanker in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.33 million. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NYSE NAT opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.44. Nordic American Tanker has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,096,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 214,005 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

