Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.38.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 92.99 and a current ratio of 163.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.55. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$12.58 and a twelve month high of C$27.78.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$20.18 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.24%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

