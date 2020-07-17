Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Issued By Oppenheimer

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,539 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,093 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.