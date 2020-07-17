Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.55.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $216.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.55. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

