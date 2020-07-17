Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

Shares of BK opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,540,000 after acquiring an additional 372,969 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 166,757 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.