Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Decreased by Analyst

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Universal Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $565.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 62,724 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

