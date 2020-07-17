Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trade Desk in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TTD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.07.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $436.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.38. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $475.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 171.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 198.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Trade Desk by 20.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total value of $571,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $16,840,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 11,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.28, for a total transaction of $3,575,133.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,484 shares of company stock worth $103,325,919 over the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

