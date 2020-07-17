Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. Lowered by Desjardins (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Desjardins dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of RCI opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.3519 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.