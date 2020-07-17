Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

PPG stock opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.