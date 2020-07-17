Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Raymond James also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.62. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 12 month low of C$44.00 and a 12 month high of C$96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

