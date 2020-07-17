Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mercer International Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Mercer International in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Mercer International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mercer International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mercer International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.