Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $153.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.