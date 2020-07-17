Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Decreased by Analyst

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $551.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

