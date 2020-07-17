Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Increased by Analyst

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.77.

NYSE HL opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 35.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

