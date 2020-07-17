Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 29,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,320 and sold 588,515 shares valued at $2,153,826. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

