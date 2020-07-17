Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Reduced by Analyst

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNKN. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.24.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $67.63 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

