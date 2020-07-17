Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Reduced by Analyst

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

CINF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $73.52 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.17 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.