Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Raised by Analyst

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Canfor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th.

CFP stock opened at C$15.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$6.11 and a twelve month high of C$15.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.67.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

