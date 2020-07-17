Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AxoGen, Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AxoGen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AxoGen’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut AxoGen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $11.87 on Friday. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AxoGen by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

