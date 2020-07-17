Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Astronics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). Astronics had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.52 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATRO. TheStreet downgraded Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Astronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. Astronics has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $298.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $35,998.00. 14.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Astronics by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Astronics by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Astronics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

