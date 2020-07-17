Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Decreased by Analyst

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2020 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

NYSE ALL opened at $90.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06. Allstate has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 124,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

